Preaching to your tribe

… only works for as long as the tribe is willing to listen to your messages.

Times change. Preachers not so often.

The problem is that preaching is about making others believe what you believe. So, ultimately it’s about what you believe.

Which might be wrong. Or outdated. Or irrelevant.

If the tribe decides to move along – e.g. because a new preacher comes along whose message resonates stronger in the new times – you preaching the same messages over and over again won’t bring them back.

That’s why great leaders aren’t preachers. Great leadership requires understanding what others believe. And then building paths from there to here. And illuminating these paths so the tribe may decide to take the first step. And then the next.

Be a leader rather than a preacher!