On to something new

Heading there means leaving here.

Change becomes easier once we acknowledge that.

What will we gain?

But also, what will we miss?

What’s pulling us ahead?

But also, what’s holding us back?

Some change initiatives fail because they are framed as “here it’s bad” vs “there it’s glorious”.

But it’s hardly ever black and white.

In fact, it’s often not an easy choice.

For some team members, it’ll be a tough journey.

Instead of dismissing the “here”, it would make it easier for them if we embraced the fact that some things have actually been pretty good over here.

In moving forward, we do not have to forget the past.

We can carry forward our experiences, our lessons,

the very essence of who we are.

This is what transforms the journey into our journey.