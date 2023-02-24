Winning pitches

When you’re pitching an idea …
… clear beats clever.
… tangible beats sensational.
… plain English beats jargon.
I have yet to see an exception to this rule.
People ask me how to become the next Steve Jobs. My answer is always the same: “We already had Steve Jobs. What we need is
Saying it simply starts with simply saying it. Once you’ve said it, you can simplify it. Just saying.
Still, the overwhelming majority of slides uses massive amounts of text in bullet point structure with the occasional clip art and overly detailed chart filled