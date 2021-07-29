SEARCH

I’ve got a question for you

It is this: Which question have you been afraid of asking yourself?

When we decide where to go next, we’re looking for the right answers. But sometimes the more helpful approach is to look for the right questions.

Because, we will only get the answers that we were asking for. Avoiding the difficult questions, especially those for which we are afraid to hear the answer might be the reason why the breakthrough that we are working towards, hasn’t come, yet.

What’s a difficult question for you? What question have you avoided because you feel that you might not like the answer?

