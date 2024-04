Good speakers make us get them.

Great speakers get us.

It’s a fascinating experience when you listen to someone and it feels like they know you inside out.

When their story makes you feel seen and heard.

When their messages make you see options that you couldn’t see before.

When they’ve found words for what’s going on inside of you that you could never have found yourself.

Did you ever experience that in a talk?

Have you created it?

I’d love to hear your stories!