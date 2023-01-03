SEARCH

How far do you take your audience?

If, in the end, your audience isn’t surprised by how far you’ve taken them, perhaps you haven’t gone far enough.

So, take them farther. The most ambitious destination is to take your audience farther than they themselves thought they would be capable of.

Maybe you make them learn something that they thought was too difficult to understand.

Or maybe you make them re-think their opinions in a field they thought they knew everything about.

Maybe you make them realize that their own ambitions were just scratching the surface and that there’s so much more within reach.

Looking at 2023, what do you make your audience see that they didn’t even consider being able to see?

