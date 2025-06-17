Every morning, leaders and teams across your organization face a choice:

Play by the rules, hopefully a little better than yesterday.

Or

Take a leap towards the extraordinary. Change the game. Play a better game.

But of course, many don’t even realize there is a choice.

Because the routines feel safe.

The rules feel settled.

And they’re good at it. (Perhaps even praised for it.)

So they keep optimizing a game that no longer serves the goal.

They run faster on a path that leads nowhere new.

Meanwhile, the leaders who do leap?

They stopped to ask different questions.

They challenged the brief (not just fulfilled it).

They reframed what success could look like.

And suddenly, the rules shift.

The playing field expands.

New outcomes become possible.

Not only in their company, but in the industry.

What game are you playing today?

And who decided the rules?

Does your team have permission to leap?

Keep lighting the path!