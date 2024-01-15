fbpx
Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

Easy

Reminder: The easier you make it for your audience to speak about your idea, the more likely it becomes that they actually do.

It’s not your audience’s job to figure out how to spread your idea.

The Art of Communicating

Daily insights into leadership communication

Read More

Giving a talk

When you’re giving a talk, are you truly giving it? Or are you taking more than you give? Such as your audience’s time? Are you

Read »

A world without fear

For many, the preferred solution to deal with fear is to get rid of the fear. That’s why we hide from showing up, run away

Read »

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.