Top speakers

Top speakers excel at speaking thanks to repetition.

They deliver (basically) the same speech hundreds of times. If you listen to them multiple times in a short period of time, you’ll notice two things:

  1. Most stories, jokes, and punchlines are the same.
  2. They are not exactly the same.

Great communicators tweak their communication and refine it. They don’t try to come up with ever new ideas and ever new ways of saying the same things.

They try to find the best way of saying that thing. If a story works, they’ll refine it until it’s the best version of that story to make that particular point (and, of course, if a story doesn’t work they’ll look for better ones).

The best speakers speak so often that they have many opportunities to test this.

How can you create situations to test your stories and refine them?

Learn how great communicators use relentless focus to make a bigger impact

Rule no. 2

I often speak about the brutality of the first rule of communication: The audience is always right. If they didn’t get it, they didn’t get

Read »
