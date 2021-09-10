Clearly, you’re brilliant. You’re doing work that matters. You‘re making things better for your clients, not in a small but in a big way. You see things that others don’t. You make things happen that others can’t. Your results are proof for it.

Why then are you not dominating your niche?

It’s easy to find excuses for this. Others have a bigger budget. You don’t have time to do more marketing. You’re happy with the way things are. You dislike sneaky marketing techniques which your competition is using to trick a customer into a deal. You need more time … and many more …

But it’s a lot more useful to ask one simple question: Why are your customers right in choosing your competition over you?

So, why?