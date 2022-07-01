SEARCH

Clarity sometimes masks as rigor

People who appear clearer in their actions are often mainly more rigorous in making decisions.

They make a single decision rather than a dozen small ones.

I never answer the phone during meals.

I always apologize for mistakes.

I never compromise security for convenience.

I always stick with the first appointment, even when later a conflicting appointment pops up that’s more appealing.

I never charge by the hour.

I’m always on time.

When you make these kinds of decisions once (and for all), it becomes way easier to say “no” to interfering opportunities. That rigor is what others perceive as clarity.

How clear is your thinking?

Answer 9 quick questions to find out:

