Clarity means making decisions

Not the easy ones. The hard ones. The ones that provide direction: This is where you’re headed. This is what matters most.

For example, if you’re a world-class software developer, it’s probably an easy decision for you to sell world-class software development. What’s hard is to decide what kind of software? For what kind of client? At what scope? Part of a client team or on your own? Etc.

In general, what makes these decisions hard is that they usually mean letting go of opportunities:

If we decide to focus our communication on one message, it means that another aspect of our idea might not get much attention.

If we decide to concentrate our efforts on this feature, it means that this other feature of our product might not get much attention.

If we decide to firmly stand for your cause, it means that parts of our audience might dismiss our stance.

And yet, if you do make these decisions, clarity is the reward.

Clarity in your messaging – so that your clients will know what you really stand for. Working with matching clients is so much easier now.

Clarity in your actions – so that they are in line with what you want to stand for. Saying “no” is so much easier now.

Clarity in your next steps – so that they lead you towards your goals. Committing to work that needs to be done is so much easier now.

While it might be hard to make these decisions, once you made them, everything that follows will be so much easier.