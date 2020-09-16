Challenging the way we approach keynotes

In-person events aren’t going to happen for a while. With their recent keynotes, Apple embraced this by not even trying to pretend that they were on-stage. Their keynotes now feel more like long infomercials than presentations – recorded in different locations around their signature Apple Park building and produced in a way that resembles a TV show much more than a presentation.

We’ll see this happening a lot. More and more companies will skip the live on-stage presentation and pre-produce videos instead. As they do, we will see more and more companies embracing the freedom that the video format provides.

We will see tighter storytelling, quicker video cuts, breathtaking animations, and – of course – fewer hiccups. Here are a few challenges to think about if you want to stand out:

Find a unique tone! One that’s grounded in who you are rather than trying to imitate what Apple and others are pioneering.

Don’t be afraid to make it fun!

Consider making it interactive! Now, that you have all your viewers online in front of a screen, think of ways to make them an active part of your show and re-consider running the whole thing live.

Learn the laws of tension and suspense! People are even more likely to consider your show just another competitor for their attention along the likes of Netflix, YouTube etc.

Skip the boring parts and quickly dive into the relevant parts! For example, just as almost no movie opens with the credits anymore, you shouldn’t, either.

(PS: Don’t miss your chance to make a difference!)