SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Instant Clarity Call
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Time’s up

If you care for what you do, you’ll always have more interesting things to say than you’ve got time to say them.

Of course, speeding up is not an option (if only because when time’s up, you still won’t have told me everything despite speeding up).

Now, here’s a thought: If we can’t tell them everything anyway, why not turn this into a feature:

Slow down!

… and spend all of our time on one thing. And make it the most interesting thing. So that we can invest all of our time to make them see that this is – indeed – super interesting, super relevant, and super important.

We will not be able to tell them everything we could tell them. But: By making them care for what we did tell them, we achieved something way more important: We bought us more time.

They will beg us to continue the conversation. They might even invite us to a more in-depth meeting.

When time is scarce (and it always is), don’t just fill it up. Use it wisely.

What if you could speak with irresistible clarity?

My eBook teaches you a 5-step process that works

Read More

One thought

If you can manage to plant ONE THOUGHT in my head, you’ve changed my life. You’ve also achieved way more than almost any other piece

Read »

About a happy man

I have been a happy man ever since January 1, 1990, when I no longer had an email address. I’d used email since about 1975,

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Free 5 Day Challenge
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.