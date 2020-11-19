SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

A mismatch?

A few things people care about:

  • feeling seen and heard
  • appreciation for their effort
  • their family
  • their employees
  • a day off with their children
  • improving their life
  • no hassle
  • not getting into trouble
  • getting a raise
  • being a rock star in their field

The things most presenters care about (judging from their presentation contents):

  • the company history
  • the leadership team
  • bragging about their achievements
  • the tiniest details of their product
  • making the deal

Well, there seems to be a mismatch …

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Tell us on …
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

The polite audience

Have you ever sat in a totally boring presentation but ended up clapping your hands anyway? Clearly, the applause wasn’t well deserved but you clapped

Read »

Changing the game

In many pitch presentations, there’s a struggle between how people perceive the decision maker’s status and how they want the decision maker to perceive their

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz