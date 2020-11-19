A few things people care about:
- feeling seen and heard
- appreciation for their effort
- their family
- their employees
- a day off with their children
- improving their life
- no hassle
- not getting into trouble
- getting a raise
- being a rock star in their field
The things most presenters care about (judging from their presentation contents):
- the company history
- the leadership team
- bragging about their achievements
- the tiniest details of their product
- making the deal
Well, there seems to be a mismatch …