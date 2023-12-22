fbpx
Being present

Here’s a gift that’s guaranteed to still arrive in time: being present!

Undivided attention is increasingly rare. But being truly present with your loved ones, listening deeply, and engaging with them wholeheartedly creates memorable and meaningful experiences.

Silence your phone, put it away, and avoid checking it frequently. Try to understand things from their perspective. Stay in the moment. If your mind wanders, gently bring it back to the conversation. Allow conversations to flow naturally. Don’t rush through topics; give them the space and time to develop.

This gift requires no shipping, no wrapping, and is priceless. Just your undivided attention …

Enjoy your time with your loved ones!

PS: The image is a drawing by my daughter.

