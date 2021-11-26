What are you planning to buy today?
I’m buying time. My own time.
I offered myself a huge Black Friday deal. 100% off. A no brainer.
And so I’m free to do whatever I want on this day.
What are you going to do today?
Often, they don’t. We have gone to great length to elaborate on any possible argument. We have shown all the facts. Proven all the cases.
If you’re absolutely sure that something would be the right thing to do but you also knew that it’s against the norm, then would you