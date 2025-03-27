Book a call

A conversation about focus

You’re invited. The next Leaders Light the Path Session is on April 8th.

You’ve got so much to say.
So many ideas. So many important stuff.

But you also know you can’t say it all.

The best messages are focused.

But how do you find your focus?
How do you know what to include and what to leave out?

This is often the hardest choice for my clients.
Not just finding the words.
But finding the courage to focus.

That’s why the next “Leaders Light the Path Session” is all about focus.

→ How to know what to focus on
→ How to say less and mean more
→ Why focus works differently than you think

April 8th | 11am Eastern · 5pm CET | Zoom

As always, it’s a highly interactive session, in a small group setting with like-minded peers. A great mix of joy and insight.

I would love to see you there.

It's free but seats are limited!

Keep lighting the path!

