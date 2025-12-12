Subscribe

A terrible hangover

A terrible hangover is awaiting many leaders.
Communication coaches, too.

Because AI will finally expose who had anything to say in the first place.

Anyone will be able to ask an AI to polish their words and find a neat metaphor or wordplay.

That part is solved.

Which means one thing.
→ Weak messages can no longer hide behind eloquence.

Soon, no one will really care who says things better.
They will care who says better things.

AI can help you express what you mean.
It cannot choose what you mean.

That choice is yours and yours alone.

It is also what will make your message worth listening to.

It’s a very different game.

And it favors those who care.
Deeply.

So, how do you make sure you’ve got better things to say?

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

