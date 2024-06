A little cheat sheet to hand out to your team to make presentations more effective.

We all spend so much time in meetings.

And so little time thinking about how to make the best use of this time.

Here’s an attempt at it:

I hope you find it useful.

Feel free to share, print it out, or hang it as a poster in your office.

What would you add?

PS: Here’s a PDF of the meeting cheat sheet.