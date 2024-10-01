I’m bursting with pride.

This is “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. And it’s out today!



I’ve seen so many businesses struggle to make a bigger impact, not because their strategy is flawed, but because the team doesn’t fully understand it, embrace it, and act on it. In other words: because the communication doesn’t work.

But in 16 years of working with leaders across the globe, I’ve also seen time and again that the solution can be surprisingly simple. When I compared this with case studies of some of the world’s most successful businesses, it became clear that it’s usually the same principles that make the difference, the four PATH principles:

P lain and Simple: Is it crystal clear and easy to understand?

lain and Simple: Is it crystal clear and easy to understand? A ctionable: Does everyone see how to put it into action?

ctionable: Does everyone see how to put it into action? T ransformative: Do you encourage bold moves?

ransformative: Do you encourage bold moves? Heartfelt: Are you and your team passionate about your strategy?

Together, these principles will help you:

→ Dramatically boost the effectiveness of your strategic initiatives

→ Shift from reacting under pressure to proactively setting the pace

→ Cultivate a workforce of intuitive strategic thinkers

I hope you’ll like it and that it can help light the path to your strategic impact!

You can check it out here!

A special thank you to my wife Stephanie, my family, and my incredible friends, colleagues, and clients for their unwavering support. To Alex M H Smith for writing the foreword. And to the teachers and mentors who’ve helped shape my path.