Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

The PATH to Strategic Impact

I’m bursting with pride.

This is “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. And it’s out today!


I’ve seen so many businesses struggle to make a bigger impact, not because their strategy is flawed, but because the team doesn’t fully understand it, embrace it, and act on it. In other words: because the communication doesn’t work.

But in 16 years of working with leaders across the globe, I’ve also seen time and again that the solution can be surprisingly simple. When I compared this with case studies of some of the world’s most successful businesses, it became clear that it’s usually the same principles that make the difference, the four PATH principles:

  • Plain and Simple: Is it crystal clear and easy to understand?
  • Actionable: Does everyone see how to put it into action?
  • Transformative: Do you encourage bold moves?
  • Heartfelt: Are you and your team passionate about your strategy?

Together, these principles will help you:
→ Dramatically boost the effectiveness of your strategic initiatives
→ Shift from reacting under pressure to proactively setting the pace
→ Cultivate a workforce of intuitive strategic thinkers

I hope you’ll like it and that it can help light the path to your strategic impact!

You can check it out here!

A special thank you to my wife Stephanie, my family, and my incredible friends, colleagues, and clients for their unwavering support. To Alex M H Smith for writing the foreword. And to the teachers and mentors who’ve helped shape my path.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Your best decision

What was the best decision you made in 2021? Think a moment about it. I bet you chose a decision that led to a great

Read »

Bypasses

Straight lines are not always the quickest path. That’s why bypasses exist. It might be shorter to drive straight through the town, but the detour

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.