I’m bursting with pride.
This is “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. And it’s out today!
I’ve seen so many businesses struggle to make a bigger impact, not because their strategy is flawed, but because the team doesn’t fully understand it, embrace it, and act on it. In other words: because the communication doesn’t work.
But in 16 years of working with leaders across the globe, I’ve also seen time and again that the solution can be surprisingly simple. When I compared this with case studies of some of the world’s most successful businesses, it became clear that it’s usually the same principles that make the difference, the four PATH principles:
- Plain and Simple: Is it crystal clear and easy to understand?
- Actionable: Does everyone see how to put it into action?
- Transformative: Do you encourage bold moves?
- Heartfelt: Are you and your team passionate about your strategy?
Together, these principles will help you:
→ Dramatically boost the effectiveness of your strategic initiatives
→ Shift from reacting under pressure to proactively setting the pace
→ Cultivate a workforce of intuitive strategic thinkers
I hope you’ll like it and that it can help light the path to your strategic impact!
You can check it out here!
A special thank you to my wife Stephanie, my family, and my incredible friends, colleagues, and clients for their unwavering support. To Alex M H Smith for writing the foreword. And to the teachers and mentors who’ve helped shape my path.