You’ve got my attention

I give you permission to use a chunk of my attention.

However, you must choose between two options:

Option #1:

You can get 30 minutes but you have to fill it with 30 ideas of one minute each.

Option #2:

You can get 10 minutes but you have to fill it with one idea and one idea only.

Many businesses instinctively pick option 1.

But is this a smart choice?

Which of the two do you think has a better chance of intriguing me?

Which one is more likely to get me to engage in a conversation?

Which one will stick with me for longer?

What would you pick?