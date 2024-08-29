You’ve got my attention

I give you permission to use a chunk of my attention.
However, you must choose between two options:
Option #1:
You can get 30 minutes but you have to fill it with 30 ideas of one minute each.
Option #2:
You can get 10 minutes but you have to fill it with one idea and one idea only.
Many businesses instinctively pick option 1.
But is this a smart choice?
Which of the two do you think has a better chance of intriguing me?
Which one is more likely to get me to engage in a conversation?
Which one will stick with me for longer?
What would you pick?