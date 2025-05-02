Why don’t they get it?

You’ve explained it three times.

So why does still no one seem to get it?

For my keynote for Scrum Day in June, I’m having many conversations with Scrum Masters.

In different industries and with different setups.

But this tension comes up across the board:

“I thought I was clear… but somehow it didn’t land.”

“They say yes in the meeting, but nothing happens.”

“Stakeholders just don’t get how we work.”

When we dig deeper, one thing is blatantly obvious:

More meetings, more frameworks, more process aren’t the solution.

They are much rather part of the problem. They keep everyone busy (and perhaps cozy), but don’t resolve the underlying issue: lack of strategic clarity.

That’s why I’m running a free live session:

From endless startups to actual increments

We’ll talk about

→ why your message doesn’t land,

→ what people get wrong about clarity, and

→ how the best communicators find words that drive action.

The session will be on May 8th at 1pm Eastern time / 7pm CEST. Click here for the details.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: If you know Scrum people who would benefit from this, please forward this so they have a chance to join.