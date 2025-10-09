When to say “I” vs. “we”

This is a very interesting piece of communication by Mark Zuckerberg. After Meta’s latest press conference he wrote:

Note how he chose to say “I”.

When a founder says “I,” it can sound bold and clear.

When a team member says “I,” it can sound isolating.

That’s a tension leaders need to navigate:

When to speak for the collective, and when to speak as a person.

Both can be fine.

But neither is neutral.

Great leaders switch between the two with intent.

They say “I” when taking responsibility.

And “we” when sharing credit.

Whatever you choose, choose intentionally.

What’s your take on Zuckerberg’s choice in his post? Would love to hear your thoughts.

