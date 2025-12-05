Subscribe

What if you didn’t care what people think?

What would you create if you didn’t have to care about what people think?

Well, I did just that. And it turns out … people really like it!

Tomorrow, the second issue of “What the Best Leaders Say” and I’m not even pretending to play it cool.

I am thrilled with how it turned out.
Honestly, I think it is better than the first one.

It’s about one of the most fascinating business turnarounds of the past decade and it has eye-opening insights for anyone who wants to improve how their teams work together.

I’ve learnt a lot myself. And I’ve had quite some fun digging through both, hilarious and thoughtful quotes (and there’s going to be a fun surprise bonus).

My goal for writing these essays is to turn them into the email you won’t want to miss. I’m not going to judge this for you. But I will say I’m really happy with how it turned out.

It drops tomorrow and the launch offer is still valid. I’d call it a steal.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

