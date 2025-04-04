What happens when you try to win me over



If you try to win me over, you’ve already lost me.

Not because I’m stubborn.

Not because I don’t listen.

But because the moment you start to persuade,

my defenses go up.

I stop feeling heard.

And start feeling handled.

You’re not with me.

You’re working on me.

And the harder you try,

the more I drift away.

Everything changes when it stops feeling like a pitch

and starts feeling like a conversation.

When you’re not trying to move me

but trying to understand me.

That’s when I begin to care.

That’s when my defenses go down.

Don’t persuade harder. Resonate stronger.

How about you?

How do you react when you sense someone’s trying to persuade you?

Keep lighting the path!