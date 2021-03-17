Let me go back maybe one step and talk about the drivers that we are finding from the outside.

First of all, the digitization has and will significantly change the way we operate as a business, the skills that we need to bring on board, but also the skills that our leaders need to have.

Secondly, for the first time we have five generations working in the workforce at Allianz and our leaders need to work with five very different sets of expectations – from someone who’s just left school to someone who’s on the verge of retiring.

And lastly, what we call the new will of the world, which means much more expectations on the purpose of the company. Leaders in the past have not really been equipped to do that, not sufficiently anyway. We’ve seen this in various data points.

So the drive was really clear. We needed to upskill our leaders towards that common goal of having a mindset and sufficient skills to really be able to do that.

We’re a very big, expert based culture and I think that’s what makes Allianz very strong. The best actuary was promoted to be the team leader. The best finance guy was made the CFO to lead teams to really drive a business. But they weren’t always identified because of their very strong leadership skills. So to balance that out, we created #lead, which is the program that all 18,600 people leaders are currently going through and that is really to instill this new skillset and instill also the mindset that you just asked about.

Allianz is a very diverse company. It’s grown through acquisitions, so we have a set of local cultures. We have a set of different cultures from the businesses. And that’s something we are fully respectful of. We don’t want everybody to act in the same way, but we believe strongly that there has to be a commonality amongst all leaders.