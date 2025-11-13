This might upset people

You make a call that will upset people.

You know it.

And you still have to make it.

That’s leadership.

But here’s what most leaders miss.

You don’t lose your people because of the decision.

You lose them because they don’t see the fight that led to it.

They see the outcome.

Not the sleepless nights.

Not the trade-offs.

Not the part where you tried to protect what matters most.

In a world where only 14 percent still trust senior leaders to make the right calls, that’s a real problem.

Your people don’t need another polished message that glosses over their concerns. Let alone an “iron fist” that powers through.

They need a glimpse of the struggle behind the message.

They need a stake in the story.

A reason to believe they still belong here.

Show them what you wrestled with.

What you had to let go of.

And what you refused to compromise on.

That’s what makes a tough decision believable.

That’s what keeps people walking with you even when it hurts.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael