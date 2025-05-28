The sweet sound of strategic collapse

The best way to kill an idea? Applaud it.

That’s what performance theater does.

It can be incredibly frustrating.

Almost painful to watch, if you know what to look for.

For example:

“Well put.”

→ Translation: I’m not sure I agree, but I won’t be the one to question it.

“That’s definitely one way to look at it.”

→ I disagree. But I won’t challenge you in front of the group.

“I can see where you’re coming from.”

→ I’m not on board. But I’ll nod along anyway.

“There’s something there.”

→ Just vague enough to avoid taking a stance.

Silence, followed by a polite nod

→ I’m not risking dissent. Let someone else speak up.

“Let’s circle back after the meeting.”

→ I have concerns, but not the courage to raise them here.

These are all polite exit lines of performance theater.

They keep the room polite. The egos intact.

And the truth buried.

Because if I signal understanding, I don’t have to voice disagreement.

And if I play along, I don’t have to stand alone.

Everyone hears the applause.

No one hears the hesitation.

Until the project stalls.

And we all act surprised.

If that’s your problem you don’t have an alignment problem.

You have a performance culture.

People perform agreement but you can never be quite sure if they really mean it.

This culture will stay in place and prosper until someone finds the courage to speak up.

Someone who draws the line to say:

I didn’t come to the C-Suite to join the cast.

I came to change this script.

Are you that someone?

Keep lighting the path!