The Super Speaker

Just unboxed two new action figures.

1. The “Business Speaker”

Includes:

– Grey suit

– Laser pointer

– Stack of bullet-point slides

– Ability to drain energy from any room in under 5 minutes

Catchphrase: “As you can see on slide 37…”



2. “Captain Clarity”

Includes:

– Mic of clarity and Buzzword Shield

– Slides that don’t need reading

– Questions that spark real conversation

– Audience actively engaged and leaning in

Catchphrase: “Wait… what if we looked at it this way?”



Any kid would choose Super Speaker.

But the one we find in the real world is Business Speaker.

In so many boardrooms, looking like a serious professional is still the status quo.

They say they want clarity and the plain truth.

But they settle for the one who suits up and powers through 48 slides, 5 bullet points each.

Even if no one remembers a word.

Meanwhile, Captain Clarity?

When they come to the rescue,

they skip the jargon,

shred the buzzwords,

ditch the 48-slide buildup …

and get straight to what actually matters.

But they don’t “fit the mold.”

Scares some. Challenges others.

The rest, though, thanks them for it.

Thing is, you don’t need a cape to be them.

You just need the courage to choose clarity over convention.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: Images, of course, created with AI.

PPS: Raise your hand, if you’d be interested to get an actual action figure. If there’s sufficient interest, I’ll explore how to make one.