We believe in our cause and we care for our audience. We give first and we build long-lasting relationships based on ambition, honesty and generosity. This is who we are:
The Servant Speaker Manifesto
We are extraordinary.
Each of us possesses extraordinary potential and capability. We work hard to develop it to the benefit of our audience.
What we bring into the world is important.
We believe that there is a better way. What we bring into the world improves things, fixes things, or is a completely new way of looking at things.
The world needs to hear and see this.
Because it really does change things for the better. We’ve given it our all. We’ve thought really hard about making it the best it can be. And we have spared no effort to bring it to life and refine it.
We have an obligation towards ourselves and towards the world to make this change happen.
There’s no hiding or holding back. We need to step up, speak up, and lead. If not us then who? If not now then when?
However, this is not about us.
It’s about our audience, our customers, or even the world at large. We care deeply for those who have given us the privilege of speaking to them. We’re grateful for their trust.
We’re here to serve.
We’re here to serve the people we seek to change. We don’t persuade them but resonate with them. We don’t blind them but make them see. We don’t fool them but teach them.
Yet, we serve by leading. By lighting the path.
We boldly move forward. We walk the paths that others shy away from. We show them the way and reach them a hand so they can follow us.
We make them see and feel so they are the ones to decide.
We do not decide for them. And we don’t need to. Because we believe that when they see they will decide to follow us. They will see the beauty of our solution and that it’s the right thing to do.
We work hard.
We work hard to make sure that it’s in fact the right thing to do. We work hard to see clearly so we can make it easy for them to see clearly. We work hard so they don’t have to.
We will never trade long-term relationships for short term gains.
We will never deceive those who trust us. We don’t compromise our vision for an easy win. We will not bullshit. We will speak the truth. We say what we mean and we mean what we say. We prioritise AHA over WOW.
We go the extra mile for this.
Even if it frightens us. Even if it means to do things differently. Even if not everyone likes how we do things. Because we know and we feel that it’s the right thing to do.
We were made for this.
In fact, we have no choice. We believe in what we do, we care for our cause, and we care even more for our audience.
We are servant speakers!
Therefore, we step up, speak up, and lead. We take responsibility and act responsibly. We are servant speakers because we were made for this.
Who needs to read this?
If, like us, you are tired of selfish communicators who try to win in an ever-growing cycle of bigger, faster, and louder … and if, like us, you believe that we need a new way of communicating that’s built on ambition, honesty and generosity, then please help us spread the word and share The Servant Speaker Manifesto with your friends and colleagues:
