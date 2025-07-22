The room is bright, but the path is dark

Sometimes I wonder why so many meetings feel like a talent show.

Everyone’s waiting for their turn to impress.

With every update trying to sound important.

And every opinion hoping to win the room.

But of course …

The more people try to stand out,

the less the team stands together.

I don’t think this is vanity.

It’s often uncertainty.

There’s no clarity on direction.

→ Where are we headed?

→ Why are we headed there?

→ Why is this journey ours to take?

And if no one knows what really matters,

they fall back on showing that THEY matter.

That’s why the best leaders light the path.

They turn the spotlight outward.

Forward.

So there’s a sense of purpose and belonging.

We’re in this together.

For something that matters.

When everyone is trying to shine in their own light,

you get bright spots everywhere.

But none of them point forward.

That’s where progress lies.

Keep lighting the path!