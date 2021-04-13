Kathy Letendre: Yeah, absolutely.

A year ago in March, it was quite a big shift for me in my life. And in my business. I have a background in public health but I’ve spent my whole career in healthcare administration and organizational leadership. I’m an advisor to lots of organizations around organizational excellence.

When the pandemic hit, most organizations were not talking about organizational excellence. They were focused on how to just simply take care of patients who weren’t showing up for care because they were afraid of coming in person. I knew that there was a tremendous amount of misinformation and lack of information out there to go from a largely in-person mode of healthcare delivery to an almost exclusively virtual care delivery.

I was fortunate – and am fortunate – to be part of a consortium with about a dozen of actually the world’s experts in tele-health. And so what I did, as you described, is I literally spent every waking minute helping this group of tele-health experts. Get the message out to the world through podcasts and webinars and call-in sessions that we had at all hours of the night with these experts.

My role was sort of bringing them together, catalyzing the tremendous amount of information they had to share and getting it out there into the world. In the month of March and April, I think we reached thousands of medical practices and providers. It’s hard to know where that messaging went exactly because lots of it was recorded in the form of webinars and podcasts that just live on.

So, one of the things that changed for me a year ago was really generously sharing information – with organizations that had never thought about how to do virtual care as a major part of their way of taking care of patients.