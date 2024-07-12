This Sunday, the finals for both the Euro 2024 and the Copa America take place. The world’s best players compete at these two tournaments.

I was curious about how those players prepare for these challenges. So I asked chatGPT to research the number of personal coaches these players directly work with.

It’s a staggering number. When printed out, it’s two full pages (and honestly, I don’t even think it’s complete).

I did the same for tennis players who currently compete at Wimbledon. Also two pages.

Then I did the same for music stars. Only one page but still a staggering number.

But do you know whose list is empty?

Businesses.

We somehow think that our teams can perform at peak level but without the support. We somehow expect them to get out of university and be ready to take on every challenge.

And then we come up with excuses like “We don’t have time for that because there’s the day to day operations.” Some would even consider it a sign of weakness to need support.

But I don’t think that’s true.

Actually, my experience is that in business, too, the top performers usually work with coaches.

They don’t consider it a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength to get the support that they need to be able to communicate better, to lead better, to make a bigger difference, …

How about you? Do you seek support? Do you encourage your team to seek support? Let me know!

And enjoy the finals!