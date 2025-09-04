Tesla’s PATH (or lack thereof)

Tesla has just released Master Plan Part IV.

It is ambitious. It speaks of “sustainable abundance” and “eliminating scarcity.” It paints a sweeping picture of a future reshaped by AI, robotics, and clean energy.

But here’s the problem.

I can see the horizon. I don’t see the path.

What made the very first master plan compelling was its plainness:

→ Build a sports car.

→ Use the money to build a more affordable car.

→ Use that to build an even more affordable one.

Anyone could see how one step would lead to the next. It was simple, specific, and believable.

Part IV, in contrast, leans heavily on big words and lofty promises. “Growth is infinite.” “Sustainable abundance.” “Redefining the fundamental building blocks of labor.”

These phrases sound impressive. But what do they mean in terms of actions? In particular: What’s the next step? Or how do teams prioritize choices to get them “closer” to the horizon? (And yes, you never really get closer to the horizon. That’s why I chose that name.)

Dare I say that these problems would have been obvious had the plan been run through the PATH filter?

Let’s make a quick check:

Plain and simple? Too often it drifts into abstractions like “sustainable abundance” instead of concrete steps.

Actionable? It pictures the horizon, but not the next move.

Transformative? Yes, but painted so broadly that it risks feeling utopian rather than grounded.

Heartfelt? More corporate-grandiose than personal. Somewhat heartfelt, but more in the register of tech optimism than genuine human connection.

It’s such a simple test. But it makes the difference between a message that inspires action and one that just sounds fancy.

Speaking of fancy and grandiose … I would bet some money that this was largely written by AI. It’ll give you grandiose words, but not necessarily clearer ones.

What are your thoughts on the master plan?

Keep lighting the path!

PS: By the way, for a master plan, it’s missing the one thing that would help it spread, a core credo simple enough to pass along.