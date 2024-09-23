Resonate stronge

When I wrote my first book (“The AHA Effect”), I was stunned to see that almost every communication book out there focused on the wow effect.

Many of them did it for selfish reasons: persuasion. These books teach you how to push your message harder and lure the audience over to your side.

As you know, I prefer to resonate stronger instead. I think it’s a more sustainable way of communicating.

It builds relationships rather than consuming them, because it fosters mutual understanding and trust.

It even leads to better products (and services), because when we look from our audience’s perspective and capture in words what we see, we can build products that align much better with what the audience truly needs.

So I wrote the book as kind of a counter offer: Here’s a better way to communicate!

One that doesn’t stop at wowing the audience, but that leads them all the way to a profound aha moment.



With “The PATH to Strategic Impact”, which comes out on Oct 1st, I’ve tried to take this thought further. I’ve applied the aha effect to leadership communication to fill a glaring hole that can keep your business from a bigger impact. I’ll tell you more about that tomorrow.