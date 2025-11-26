Once there was a lantern.

It wasn’t particularly bright. Or fancy. But when people carried it into the dark, they could see where to step next.

One day, the lantern got nervous. It saw brighter lights all around.

Flashes.

Fireworks.

Dazzling displays.

It started to doubt itself. “Maybe I should shine brighter. Maybe I should sparkle more.”

So it tried. But the more it sparkled, the less anyone could see the path.

Until finally, someone picked it up, wiped away the glitter, and whispered: “Just show me the way.”

That’s when the lantern realized: its job was never to impress.

It was to guide.

That lantern is how I see leadership.

Not fireworks.

Not flashes.

Just light on what’s ahead.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael