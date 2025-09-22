Subscribe

Nothing else is needed

I was going to write a long post about clarity today.
But then I cut it.

And I cut it again.

And again.

Until only this was left:
Clarity is what remains when nothing else is needed.

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

