Not again.

Arms cross. Voices rise. You know exactly where this is going.

You explain. Again. They push back. Again.

It’s not that they don’t understand. It’s more like they don’t want to.

And if you’re honest with yourself… maybe it’s the same for you.

Because at this point, it’s not even about the argument anymore.

It’s about holding your ground.

It’s about not losing.

But the harder you fight to be right, the more resistance you create.

So you dig in. They dig in. And suddenly, it’s not a conversation anymore, it’s a battle.

And no one actually wins.

Until…

… you stop trying to prove your point and start uncovering theirs.

Because as long as you’re focused on being right, so are they.

And as long as they’re focused on defending, nothing moves.

But the moment you shift from competition to empathy, everything changes.

You listen. Not to prepare your next counter-argument. But to really understand what’s actually in their way.

Because the real reason they push back isn’t always the one they say out loud. And it’s almost never just logic.

It’s pride.

It’s fear.

It’s stakes.

It’s the feeling that changing their mind means losing.

But when you see that…

and when you speak to that…

the fight disappears.

Not because you made a better case, but because they no longer feel like they have to fight.

Suddenly, they feel seen.

You’re not on opposite sides anymore.

You’re walking the same path.

You align.

And what a difference that makes.

What started as a fight about who is right is now a path to getting it right.

And when that happens early?

The fight never even begins.

Keep lighting the path!