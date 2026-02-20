Subscribe

Is your strategy clear… or just clear at the top?

Strategic clarity at the top. Confusion below.
That’s the status quo in too many organizations.

The CEO knows exactly what she wants. The board refines and approves it. It sounds brilliant.

But then the relay chain takes over:
Directors “translate” the business terms → managers “interpret” what it could mean for everyday tasks → and teams can only guess what the strategy actually is.

Every layer adds a thought, nuance, perhaps fear and no one can really explain the original intent.

But why does that even happen when everything was so clear at the top?

Well, maybe because leadership thought the problem was solved with having a clear strategy. But the bigger problem is passing it along through the relay chain.

Can you articulate your strategy in a way that survives the relay? Because that’s the difference between a strategy that’s sound and clear and one that actually drives action.

It’s what people pass along.

Do you design for that?

Keep lighting the path,
Michael

