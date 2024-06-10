How does a hero look like?

We heroize people for the wrong reasons.

For taking wild risks.

For pulling all-nighters.

For being constantly busy.

For winging it on the stage.

For constantly being on call.

For micromanaging projects.

For multitasking excessively.

For enduring extreme stress.

For attending every meeting.

For saving it single-handedly.

For hustling it in the last minute.

For pushing through despite burnout.

For neglecting their health for “success”.

For prioritizing work over personal relationships.

For making decisions on the spot without consulting the team.

I mean I get it. It’s the stuff that great stories are made of.

It’s got thrill, tension, last-minute saves, all the while being constantly on the brink of failure.

Pure adrenaline.

One person saving the whole thing.

But is it heroic?

Is it something we should applaud them for?

Is it something we would want to build an organization on?

Sometimes extraordinary efforts are necessary, but should they be the norm? Should we continue to glorify the chaos?

Or would we rather try to find a way …

For taking calculated risks.

For treating health as a priority.

For running only essential meetings.

For finding balance between work and rest.

For planning and managing time effectively.

For recognizing and addressing burnout early.

For managing stress through healthy practices.

For pacing the work to avoid last-minute rushes.

For collaborating and seeking help when needed.

For delegating tasks and empowering their teams.

For focusing on one task at a time with full attention.

For preparing thoroughly for important presentations.

For making informed decisions after consulting the team.

For valuing and nurturing personal relationships alongside work.

For maintaining clear boundaries between work and personal time.

Some of those might even be boring stories, but then again, that’s often the stuff that sustainable success is made of.

It’s got thoughtfulness, resilience, consistent efforts, all the while maintaining balance and clarity.

Drama free.

Collectively.

Now, isn’t that heroic?

Isn’t that something we should applaud them for?

Isn’t that something we would want to build an organization on?

Or would we rather continue glorifying the chaos?