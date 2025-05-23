How do you communicate your strategy to your team?

Here’s a short snippet from a recent talk I gave.

It’s a quick tour of the four PATH principles to help you find the right words.



Here’s a short summary:

Plain and Simple

Does everyone on your team understand what it means?

Actionable

Do they know what they need to do (now)?

Transformative

Are you inviting baby steps or bold leaps?

Heartfelt

Do you and the team actually believe in the words?

If your communication checks all four, you’re on a path to strategic impact.

What would you think: Which one of the four is the hardest for most companies?

Keep lighting the path!