Subscribe

How do you communicate your strategy to your team?

Here’s a short snippet from a recent talk I gave.
It’s a quick tour of the four PATH principles to help you find the right words.


Here’s a short summary:

Plain and Simple
Does everyone on your team understand what it means?

Actionable
Do they know what they need to do (now)?

Transformative
Are you inviting baby steps or bold leaps?

Heartfelt
Do you and the team actually believe in the words?

If your communication checks all four, you’re on a path to strategic impact.

What would you think: Which one of the four is the hardest for most companies?

Keep lighting the path!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

Split Attention

This principle has served me well in the past:Don’t split your attention! I don’t check my phone when in a conversation. I don’t chat when

Read »