Did you know that until the 60s, soda cans didn’t have a pull tab to pull them open?

You needed a separate tool to poke a hole (or better yet, two) so you could drink out of them?

Now, imagine the first time you’re holding a “new” can with that pull tab in your hand. Imagine being able to just pull it open instead of having to poke a hole in it.

Almost certainly, you would have been blown away.

Almost certainly, you would have thought: “Of course it’s supposed to work that way! How could no one have thought of that before? How could it take so long to invent that?”

That’s the “of course effect”!

It’s one of the most powerful effects in communication.

I mean, did you ever experience a speech that created an of course effect for your? Where you sat there and thought “oh my gosh, of course it’s supposed to work that way! How could no one have thought about that before?”

Wasn’t that an incredible feeling? Incredibly powerful?

That’s what you want to create for your audience!

Did you ever create an of course effect for your audience? I’d love to hear about it!

(Also, I would love to collect some more examples! Would you reply to this mail and share some examples?)