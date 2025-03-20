Book a call

A quick reminder

Saying it simply starts with simply saying it.

Once you’ve said it, you can always refine and make it simpler.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

Complexity sells better

Simplicity is a great virtue but it requires hard work to achieve it and education to appreciate it. And to make matters worse: complexity sells

Read »

How to charge 8x the price

This Moleskine notebook costs €13. At your local grocery store, you can get a double pack of similarly looking, similarly equipped notebooks for €3. Why

Read »