How clear messages work

Why is it so hard to simply say what you mean?

In the clearest way possible?

Is it because we’ve been trained to believe that we need to sound professional? Or eloquent? Or is it that plain English feels too… plain?

We tweak, refine, and pad our sentences … and hope that our expertise will make our point undeniable.

But the opposite happens.

The more we try to make it perfect, the more we dilute what actually matters.

Great messages don’t work that way.

→ They don’t dance around the point, they hit it.

→ They don’t sound polished, they sound real.

→ They don’t try to impress, they matter.

