How 2 Transformative Words Skyrocketed a Business

Who doesn’t love bold success stories?

The leader who inspired a movement.
The team that turned a company around.
The strategy that changed everything.

It seldom works.

But Alcoa’s story is truly remarkable.

It’s the story of how two words turned a struggling company completely around – leading to staggering results.

And it’s absolutely the stuff Hollywood movies are made of: They were laughed at, only to prove everyone wrong.

It's a bit longer than usual so I put it into a short PDF.

PS: This is the final of a series of four case studies, one for each of the four PATH principles.

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

