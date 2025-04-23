Hidden Priorities

What do you do when no one says what they really want?

Everyone cringes. But no one dares to name it.

One client put it this way:

“In our case, we have so many competing interests but people won’t openly communicate what they are.”

Ouch …

When people won’t name their priorities, it’s not just hard to align … it’s almost impossible to even begin.

Often, that silence is a symptom of fear.

→ Fear of being exposed.

→ Fear of losing influence.

→ Fear of making a bad deal.

Or simply:

→ Fear of being the only one to commit.

When that’s the atmosphere, simply pushing for agreement won’t work.

Even if people nod and politely smile during the meeting, it’s unlikely they will follow through.

What you need at this stage is not their agreement but their honesty.

But how do you create a space that makes people feel safe enough to be honest?

Often, that starts with one person naming the tension and inviting a shared direction.

For example, by asking something like this:

“Can we try to name what we do agree on — even if it’s only the bigger picture? Let’s see where we’re already aligned before we get stuck in the details.”

That kind of move shifts the focus.

From trade-offs to common ground.

From defensiveness to collaboration.

From protecting interests to building trust.

It won’t resolve everything. But it opens the door.

And sometimes, that’s all it takes — a few well-chosen words that help people see the possibility of standing together, not just apart.

The goal is to figure out what it would take for the people in your org to say: “Yes, that’s what we stand for, even if we still debate the details?”

So no, you can’t control the others.

But you can make the first move.

And the right words can give others permission to follow.

Sometimes, clarity begins with making others feel seen.

Keep lighting the path!