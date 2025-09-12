Here lies a brilliant idea

Born in passion.
Died in a PowerPoint.
Cause of death:
Ignorance.
No one cared enough to look for better words.
No one cared enough to ask for clarification.
It never had a chance.
Rest in peace.
