Subscribe

Here lies a brilliant idea

Born in passion.
Died in a PowerPoint.

Cause of death:
Ignorance.

No one cared enough to look for better words.
No one cared enough to ask for clarification.

It never had a chance.

Rest in peace.

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

When we care deeply

When we care deeply, we’ve got a problem. Because often, we find ourselves competing with others who don’t care as much. Or, to be more

Read »

What a like means

When people click the like button on a post, it can mean very different things. For example: I like that piece.I like that person.I want

Read »