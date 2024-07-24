Did you ever hesitate to write down the first sentence because you just couldn’t find the right words? For example, for that blog post you wanted to write. Or the video you wanted to record. Perhaps even just that email you wanted to send.

You’re no exception. It’s actually a very common phenomenon. To a certain extent, you could even call it “human”.

Sometimes though, it can become a problem and lead to a screeching halt. The right words just won’t come and rather than use imperfect words, some people choose not to speak up at all. The blog post never gets published, the video never posted, the email never sent.

But there’s a relatively easy way out: Finding the right words starts with finding some words. Saying it simply starts with simply saying it.

Don’t wait for the right words before you write it down. Write down the first words that come to your mind, no matter if they are any good.

Once they are on paper, you can refine them.

While in your mind, you’ll juggle alternatives. But on paper, you’ll teak what’s there.

It sounds like a tiny difference. But the effect is huge.

It’s exactly how I work with my clients. When they tell me that they don’t know how to say something, I just ask them: “What do you want to say?”

And then once they’ve said it, even if it’s very chaotic, we’ve got something to work with.

That’s how you find the right words.

PS: You’ve probably seen on social media that I’ve started to publish more video content recently (follow me on LinkedIn or any other social media to see them).