Feels inevitable

The most inspiring leaders don’t demand action.
They make the next step feel inevitable.

But too often, we see a different approach:
→ Persuading harder.
→ Turning up the pressure.
→ Manufacturing urgency.

It works.

Sometimes.

People act.

But only because they’re forced to.
When the pressure stops, the action stops.

Now think about a time when you felt truly moved to act. Not because someone told you to, but because you wanted to. Because it clicked. Made sense. Felt right.

That’s what great communicators understand.

Instead of pushing harder, they light the path so clearly that you can see:
→ Why it matters.
→ What’s at stake.
→ What the next step can be.

When the path feels obvious, action follows naturally.

And that action will almost certainly be much more impactful. (Enjoyable, too.)

Keep lighting the path!

